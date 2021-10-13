Red Wings name Danny DeKeyser and Marc Staal alternate captains

The Red Wings named Danny DeKeyser and Marc Staal alternate captains for the 2021-22 season.

Jeff Blashill said Wednesday after practice the team planned to announce who would be wearing an 'A' on the sweater ahead of the opener on Thursday night. Frans Nielsen and Luke Glendening are no longer with the team.

The team named Dylan Larkin captain before the 2020-21 season.

Staal is a 14-year NHL veteran, spending his first season with Detroit last year. DeKeyser has nine years of NHL experience, all with Detroit.

