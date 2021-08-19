Red Wings name Pat Verbeek GM of AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings announced Thursday that assistant general manager Pat Verbeek will also serve as general manager of their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Verbeek is entering his third season as Red Wings assistant GM, and has a total of 15 years of front office experience since retiring from the NHL.

“The Griffins are a first-class organization, and Grand Rapids is a fantastic market for hockey,” said Verbeek. “Both of those factors are critical in the successful development of prospects in the American Hockey League and the ability to help them get to the next level.”

The Red Wings say Verbeek will be responsible for the Griffins' day-to-day operations, including personnel decisions, contract negotiation and player movement.