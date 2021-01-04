Red Wings partner with United Wholesale Mortgage; logo will be on team's helmets

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings and United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) have partnered to make UWM the official mortgage provider for the team.

Under the agreement, the UWM logo will be featured on both sides of the Red Wings helmet for home and away games, as well as practices throughout the season.

In addition to the helmet branding, the UWM logo will be featured on the ice at Little Caesars Arena, on a dasher board and penalty box signage. A parking garage will also be renamed to the United Wholesale Mortgage Garage.

“We are excited to welcome UWM as the official mortgage partner of the Detroit Red Wings, and for this innovative, Michigan-based business to be the first-ever featured partner on our iconic red and white helmets,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “It’s a pleasure to work with UWM and we look forward to partnering with them for years to come.”

“Our decision to partner with, and become the exclusive mortgage provider for the Detroit Red Wings was easy,” said Sarah DeCiantis, Chief Marketing Officer at UWM. “As the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in the nation, our goal at UWM is to increase awareness around the benefits of working with independent mortgage brokers. Borrowers who do so, receive a customized experience and mortgage that is cheaper, faster and easier than going anywhere else. This partnership will allow us to further build this awareness as well as highlight UWM as a best place to work locally. We’re excited to see what we will accomplish alongside the Detroit Red Wings.”