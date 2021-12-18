Watch
Red Wings place 5, including Jeff Blashill in COVID-19 protocol ahead of Saturday’s game

Posted at 11:14 AM, Dec 18, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have placed several players and coaches in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The team said Saturday morning that Head Coach Jeff Blashill, Assistant coach Alex Tanguay, as well as Alex Nedeljkovic, Givani Smith and Carter Rowan are all in the protocol.

Assistant Coach Doug Houda will be behind the bench for Detroit on Saturday night, along with Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Ben Simon and assistant Todd Krygier.

This comes amid COVID-19 problems in the league that have shut down several teams through the holiday break.

Detroit’s game against the Colorado Avalanche on the 20th was postponed Friday due to COVID-19 problems with the Avalanche.

