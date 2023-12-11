Red Wings place Larkin, Compher & Kostin on injured reserve

The Detroit Red Wings placed three players, including captain Dylan Larkin, on injured reserve Monday.

According to the team, J.T. Compher was placed on IR retroactive to Dec. 5, Klim Kostin went to IR retroactive to Dec. 7 and Larkin is on IR retroactive to Dec. 9.

It comes following a hit from behind in the game on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators that left Larkin unconscious on the ice. He was cross-checked in the head and neck by Mathieu Joseph.

He regained consciousness after about a minute and eventually skated off the ice with help.

"Obviously, very concerned," head coach Derek Lalonde said after the game. "That's a really tough look, seeing him passed out on the ice, unconscious."

Being placed on IR means the players can't play for at least seven days after the date of the injury.

With the moves to IR, the team recalled three players from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Those players are center Zach Aston-Reese, right-wing Jonatan Berggren and center Austin Czarnik.