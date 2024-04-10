Red Wings playoff watch: Here's where Detroit stands on April 10

(WXYZ) — As the Detroit Red Wings fight for their first playoff berth since 2016, we'll monitor the race for the playoffs every day leading up to the end of the season.

Here's where things stand as of Wednesday, April 10

The 2-1 loss by the Red Wings to the Washington Capitals had huge implications on the playoff race.

Detroit was in the second wild card spot before the game, and after the loss, the Red Wings are now in fourth place with 84 points.

The Capitals are in the second wild card spot with 85 points, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are in the third wild card spot with 84 points, but more regulation wins than the Red Wings.

The Philadelphia Flyers sit in fifth place in the wild card with 83 points, and the New York Islanders have the third spot in the Metropolitan Division with 87 points.

None of those teams play until Thursday.

Here's Thursday's schedule:

