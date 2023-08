(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings re-signed forward Joe Veleno to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $825,000, the team announced Tuesday.

Veleno, a Red Wings first round draft pick in 2018, tallied 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 81 games for Detroit last season.

Veleno helped Canada win gold at the 2023 World Championships, earning five points (two goals, three assists) in five games.