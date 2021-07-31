Red Wings re-sign LW Tyler Bertuzzi to two-year contract

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed left wing Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract.

The deal, announced Saturday, is worth a reported $9.5 million.

Bertuzzi played just nine games for Detroit during the 2020-21 season due to injury, and had back surgery in May.

"I think it works out for both sides," Bertuzzi said Saturday of the extension. "Obviously coming off a back injury just gives me time to get back, improve myself, and make sure everything's good, and just be as healthy as I can."