Red Wings recall defenseman Simon Edvinsson ahead of Tuesday's game

The Detroit Rd Wings have recalled defenseman Simon Edvinsonn from the Grand Rapids Griffins as the team makes it push for the playoffs.

Edvinsson, who was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft, appeared in two games with the Red Wings this season. He had an assist in those two games.

It comes as the Red Wings have struggled defensively during a stretch dating back to the end of February. Detroit has lost eight of its last nine games.

In that stretch, the Red Wings have given up four or more goals in every game, including two games where they gave up seven goals and another game where they gave up six.

During his time in Grand Rapids this season, Edvinsson leads the Griffins' defensemen in goals (8), assists (21), points (29) and he is +5 on the ice.

The Red Wings take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

