Red Wings recall goaltender Sebastian Cossa after injury to Cam Talbot

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have recalled goaltender Sebastian Cossa from the Grand Rapids Griffins after another goalie injury.

Goaltender Cam Talbot was injured in the second period of Sunday's game, prompting Ville Husso to come into the game.

Husso had already been recalled from Grand Rapids due to an injury to Alex Lyon last week. Head coach Derek Lalonde said that Lyon wouldn't be available for the team's next two games against Boston and Ottaw on the road.

Cossa, 22, was selected by the Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Draft. Through 14 games in Grand Rapids, he is 9-4 with 2.21 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

Last year, in 40 games, he had a 22-9 record and 2.41 goals-against average.

The Red Wings play in Boston on Thursday and in Ottawa on Saturday before coming home against the Avalanche next Monday.