Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Red Wings recall goaltender Ville Husso under emergency conditions

Canucks Red Wings Hockey
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) stops a Vancouver Canucks shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Canucks Red Wings Hockey
Posted

The Detroit Red Wings recalled goaltender Ville Husso under emergency conditions ahead of Friday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to Helene St. James, head coach Derek Lalonde said both goaltenders Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon are available, but there is a flu bug going around the locker room.

Detroit has won the past two games – beating the Blackhawks 4-1 on Wednesday and the Sabres 2-1 last Saturday.

This season in Grand Rapids, Husso has appeared in three games and has a 1.23 goals against average and 69 saves.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your story with us!