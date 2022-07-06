Red Wings release 2022-23 schedule, open at home against Canadiens

Ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings have released their full upcoming schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Red Wings will open the season at home on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Well hello buddy! 🤝@Old_Time_Hawkey here to deliver our 2022-23 regular season schedule! Sit back, crack a cold pop & enjoy!



Little Caesars Arena will host 16 weekend home games, spanning through the regular-season finale on Thursday, April 13 on the road at the Tampa Bay Lightning. This season's 82-game slate features 26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, three games against the eight teams in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division, and two games against all 16 Western Conference teams.

The full season schedule, as well as ticket information can be found here.