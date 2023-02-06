Red Wings return from NHL All-Star break with high expectations

After enjoying rest and relaxation over the NHL All-Star break, the Red Wings return to the ice with high expectations for the second half of the season. They face the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.

Most guys ditched the Michigan winter for some warmer weather and Derek Lalonde admitted a ten-day break did feel a little big long, but a break of any kind is refreshing and needed during hockey season.

"I didn't mind the way we were playing before the break, having won two of three. Our team game was pretty good and we were limiting goals against," said Lalonde. "I like the way it sort of split up our season and now we are into the push until the end of the year."

Dylan Larkin didn't get much of a break as Detroit's All-Star representative, but he said in a way he is refreshed and energized for the next half of the season where the Wings have high expectations.

"We all need to take a step up, we need more goal scoring, we need our goalies to stand on their heads, we need to collectively win games, and start to rack them up and get on a streak," said Larkin. "That was really the story of the first half, we never gained traction."

Larkin is staying focused on games in the middle of contract talks as his pending extension has yet to be settled. Larkin could become a free agent this summer should the he and the Wings not reach an agreement. The Red Wings captain said even over All- Star break, other NHL guys were asking about his contract situation and wondering why it hadn't been settled yet.

Lalonde said the luxury of having depth on the roster is a good thing right now as the Wings return from break carrying 13 forwards. That includes Filip Zadina who was recently reinstated to the NHL roster. He isn't expected to play in their first game back against Edmonton, but will likely settle back into a roster spot soon.

