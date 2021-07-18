Red Wings reveal protected, available players for Seattle expansion draft

(WXYZ) -- The NHL has announced the list of players who are protected — or more importantly left unprotected — for the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

Teams submitted their protected player lists to the league Saturday following a busy day of league-wide deals that helped teams solidify rosters and make decisions on what players would be exposed to Seattle ahead of Wednesday’s expansion draft.

The Detroit Red Wings have protected the following players:

Forwards: Tyler Bertuzzi, Adam Erne, Robby Fabbri, Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Givani Smith, Jakub Vrana

Defensemen: Filip Hronek, Nick Leddy, Gustav Lindstrom

Goaltender: Thomas Greiss

The following Red Wings players are available to be selected in the expansion draft:

Forwards: Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo, Turner Elson, Valtteri Filppula, Sam Gagner, Luke Glendening, Darren Helm, Taro Hirose, Vladislav Namestnikov, Frans Nielsen, Bobby Ryan, Evgeny Svechnikov, Dominic Turgeon, Hayden Verbeek

Defensemen: Alex Biega, Dennis Cholowski, Danny DeKeyser, Christian Djoos, Joe Hicketts, Dylan McIlrath, Marc Staal, Troy Stecher

Goaltenders: Jonathan Bernier, Kevin Boyle, Kaden Fulcher, Calvin Pickard

Each team's list of protected and available players can be viewed here.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.