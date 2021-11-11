Red Wings riding three-game winning streak into game against Capitals

Washington Capitals (6-2-4, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2, first in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +113, Capitals -136; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Vladislav Namestnikov scored two goals in the Red Wings' 4-2 win against the Oilers.

The Red Wings are 3-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Tyler Bertuzzi with nine.

The Capitals are 2-1-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Washington leads the Eastern Conference with two shorthanded goals, led by Alex Ovechkin with one.

Detroit knocked off Washington 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi has 15 total points for the Red Wings, nine goals and six assists. Lucas Raymond has 11 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 21 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 10 assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-2-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals: None listed.