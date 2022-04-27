Watch
Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider says Calder trophy talk is "unnecessary distraction" right now

Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 27, 2022
(WXYZ) — Moritz Seider is the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.

The Red Wings defenseman said the award would mean nothing to him right now.

"It's a distraction, an unnecessary distraction. It's not what I need right now," he said.

