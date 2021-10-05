Watch
Sports

Actions

Red Wings score four power play goals in loss to Blackhawks

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lucas Raymond Blackhawks Red Wings Hockey
Posted at 11:10 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 23:10:38-04

DETROIT (AP) — MacKenzie Entwistle scored twice and Jonathan Toews and Brandon Hagel each had three assists to lead the Chicago Blackhawks past the Detroit Red Wings 6-4 on Monday night.

Jake McCabe, Philipp Kurashev, Alex DeBrincat, and Tyler Johnson also scored for the Blackhawks. Marc-Andre Fleury had 36 saves.

Chicago led 3-0 after the first period, and 4-3 after the second.

Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and Bobby Ryan all finished with a goal and an assist for Detroit. Thomas Greiss stopped 28 shots.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!