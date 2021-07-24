Watch
Sports

Actions

Red Wings select defenseman Simon Edvinsson with sixth overall pick in NHL Draft

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Steve Yzerman answers a question during an NHL hockey news conference where he was introduced as the new executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
2019 FILE Steve Yzerman
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 21:14:02-04

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings selected defenseman Simon Edvinsson of Sweden with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft on Friday night.

During the 2020-21 season, Edvinsson had one assist in 10 SHL games before finishing the season in HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second-tier pro league), tallying five assists in 14 games.

Edvinsson was ranked second among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting Services behind forward William Eklund, who went to the San Jose Sharks with the following pick.

Edvinsson told NHL.com he looks up to Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom:

"He's a legend here in Sweden and I think every defender here is Sweden knows who he are. He's a terrific guy. He's an easy player that makes great effort for the team. I think that's what every defender wants to achieve, being there for the team and to play easy, to be strong, aggressive and win 1-on-1 duels, to be harder to play against. That's what I like about him."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!