Red Wings select defenseman Simon Edvinsson with sixth overall pick in NHL Draft

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings selected defenseman Simon Edvinsson of Sweden with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft on Friday night.

Family is everything.



Simon Edvinsson shares a special moment as he gets picked by the @DetroitRedWings at sixth overall. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/oKIpEzgJ0d — NHL (@NHL) July 24, 2021

During the 2020-21 season, Edvinsson had one assist in 10 SHL games before finishing the season in HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second-tier pro league), tallying five assists in 14 games.

Edvinsson was ranked second among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting Services behind forward William Eklund, who went to the San Jose Sharks with the following pick.

Edvinsson told NHL.com he looks up to Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom:

"He's a legend here in Sweden and I think every defender here is Sweden knows who he are. He's a terrific guy. He's an easy player that makes great effort for the team. I think that's what every defender wants to achieve, being there for the team and to play easy, to be strong, aggressive and win 1-on-1 duels, to be harder to play against. That's what I like about him."