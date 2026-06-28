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Red Wings select left wing J.P. Hurlbert, pick seven players in 2026 NHL Draft

NHL Draft Hockey
Adrian Kraus/AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
Jeffrey (JP) Hurlbert, right, stands with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Detroit Red Wings during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 26, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
NHL Draft Hockey
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BUFFALO, New York (WXYZ) — With the 23rd pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings selected Left Wing J.P. Hurlbert.

Born in Allen, Texas, the 18-year-old last played with the Kamloops Blazers in the B.C. Division of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In 68 regular season games, he scored 42 goals and accumulated 97 points. The season prior to that, Hurlbert played with the U.S. National Development Team, scoring 16 goals and racking up 31 points in 34 games.

The Red Wings made six other picks after selecting Hurlbert. Here are those picks in draft order, listed below with position and the last team they played with:

  • Victor Plante, Left Wing, U.S. National Development Team (Round 2, Pick 47)
  • Michal Orsulak, Goalie, Prince Albert Raiders (Round 3, Pick 79)
  • Adam Levac, Center, Peterborough Petes (Round 4, Pick 108)
  • Beckham Edwards, Center, Sarnia Sting (Round 5, Pick 143)
  • Luka Arkko, Left Wing, Pelicans (Finland Jr., Round 6, Pick 175)
  • Myles Brosnan, Defenseman, Dexter School (Mass High School, Round 7, Pick 196)

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