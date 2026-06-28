Red Wings select left wing J.P. Hurlbert, pick seven players in 2026 NHL Draft

BUFFALO, New York (WXYZ) — With the 23rd pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings selected Left Wing J.P. Hurlbert.

Born in Allen, Texas, the 18-year-old last played with the Kamloops Blazers in the B.C. Division of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In 68 regular season games, he scored 42 goals and accumulated 97 points. The season prior to that, Hurlbert played with the U.S. National Development Team, scoring 16 goals and racking up 31 points in 34 games.

The Red Wings made six other picks after selecting Hurlbert. Here are those picks in draft order, listed below with position and the last team they played with:

