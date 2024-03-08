Red Wings send Klim Kostin to San Jose for Radim Simek, 7th round pick

The Detroit Red Wings have traded center Klim Kostin to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Radim Simek and the 7th round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Kostin was due $2 million next season and according to reports, the deal will likely add future salary cap space for the Red Wings.

He appeared in 33 games for Detroit, scoring three goals and adding an assist while averaging just under nine minutes of ice time per game.

Simek was immediately loaned to the Red Wings' AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins. Simek has spent the entire season with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

The defenseman has four goals and 12 assists in 40 games this season.