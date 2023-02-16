Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Red Wings sign D Olli Maatta to 2-year contract extension

Senators Red Wings Hockey
Duane Burleson/AP
Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates off as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta (2) congratulates center Pius Suter, right, on his second-period goal in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Senators Red Wings Hockey
Posted at 11:58 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 11:58:48-05

The Detroit Red Wings announced they signed defenseman Olli Maatta to a two-year contract extension.

According to the team, they will pay the 28-year-old an average of $3 million per year under the extension.

Detroit signed Maatta as a free agent over the summer. He has 17 points – including 5 goals – and is a +5 rating over an average of 18:11 time on ice per game.

The 6-foot-2 defenseman played for the Los Angeles Kings in the previous two seasons, and also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!