Red Wings sign D Olli Maatta to 2-year contract extension

The Detroit Red Wings announced they signed defenseman Olli Maatta to a two-year contract extension.

According to the team, they will pay the 28-year-old an average of $3 million per year under the extension.

Detroit signed Maatta as a free agent over the summer. He has 17 points – including 5 goals – and is a +5 rating over an average of 18:11 time on ice per game.

The 6-foot-2 defenseman played for the Los Angeles Kings in the previous two seasons, and also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks.