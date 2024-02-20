Red Wings sign forward Michael Rasmussen to 4-year contract extension

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Michael Rasmussen to a four-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

The deal is worth an average annual value of $3.2 million, according to the Red Wings.

The 24-year-old has skated in 55 games with Detroit this season and has 23 points – 11 goals and 12 assists – with a plus-11 rating, averaging over 15 minutes of ice time per game.

Coming in at 6-foot-6, he has reached double-digit goals in each of the last three seasons and had 19 assists and 10 goals last season.

He was a first-round pick in the 2017 Draft and has 109 total points in the NHL.