Red Wings sign Pius Suter, Jordan Oesterle, Ryan Murphy, extend Sam Gagner

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE -- In this file photo from Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, Chicago Blackhawks center Pius Suter plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 21:03:45-04

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings agreed to terms with forward Pius Suter and defensemen Jordan Oesterle and Ryan Murphy on Wednesday.

Suter played 55 games for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020-21, tallying 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists.) Suter signed a two-year contract with Detroit, along with Oesterle, who has appeared in 252 NHL games since the 2014-15 season. Murphy, who signed a one-year contract, has played 175 career NHL games since the 2012-13 season.

Detroit also announced contract extensions for forward Sam Gagner and goaltender Calvin Pickard on Wednesday. During the 2020-21 season, Gagner tallied 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 42 games and Pickard registered a .874 save percentage in six games with the Red Wings.

Several Red Wings free agents signed with other NHL teams Wednesday:

-- Forward Luke Glendening signed with the Dallas Stars
-- Goaltender Jonathan Bernier signed with the New Jersey Devils
-- Defenseman Alex Biega signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs
-- Defenseman Joe Hicketts and forward Dominic Turgeon signed with the Minnesota Wild
-- Defenseman Dylan McIlrath signed with the Washington Capitals

