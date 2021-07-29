Red Wings sign Pius Suter, Jordan Oesterle, Ryan Murphy, extend Sam Gagner

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings agreed to terms with forward Pius Suter and defensemen Jordan Oesterle and Ryan Murphy on Wednesday.

Suter played 55 games for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020-21, tallying 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists.) Suter signed a two-year contract with Detroit, along with Oesterle, who has appeared in 252 NHL games since the 2014-15 season. Murphy, who signed a one-year contract, has played 175 career NHL games since the 2012-13 season.

Detroit also announced contract extensions for forward Sam Gagner and goaltender Calvin Pickard on Wednesday. During the 2020-21 season, Gagner tallied 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 42 games and Pickard registered a .874 save percentage in six games with the Red Wings.

Several Red Wings free agents signed with other NHL teams Wednesday:

-- Forward Luke Glendening signed with the Dallas Stars

-- Goaltender Jonathan Bernier signed with the New Jersey Devils

-- Defenseman Alex Biega signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs

-- Defenseman Joe Hicketts and forward Dominic Turgeon signed with the Minnesota Wild

-- Defenseman Dylan McIlrath signed with the Washington Capitals