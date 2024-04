DETROIT — The Red Wings spent the day with Special Olympics athletes on Wednesday, inviting 100 poly hockey players to watch practice.

"We're in a playoff battle. It seems so heavy right now," Derek Lalonde said. "And then you come to events like this and it puts everything into perspective."

The NHL players and coaches led a clinic after their own practice. Dylan Larkin presented a $10,000 donation and the team donated equipment for 600 players.