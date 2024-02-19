Red Wings to face Blue Jackets outdoors at Ohio Stadium for 2025 NHL Stadium Series

The Detroit Red Wings are headed back outdoors next season for the NHL Stadium Series in 2025, the NHL announced over the weekend.

The Red Wings will face the Columbus Blue Jackets and take place at Ohio Stadium, the home of the Ohio State University football team, on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

More details about tickets, broadcast information, start time and more will be available later, and fans can sign up for any updates on the Stadium Series here.

The game will be the fifth outdoor regular-season game for the Red Wings, who are 2-0-2 in the past. Their previous games were:

