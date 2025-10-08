Red Wings to honor Alex Delvecchio with No. 10 patch this season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings will wear special patches on their jerseys and helmets this season to honor Alex Delvecchio.

The legendary Red Wing died at the age of 93 on July 1, 2025.

Watch below: Detroit Red Wings prepare to celebrate 100 years with merchandise, food, special events

Detroit Red Wings prepare to celebrate 100 years with merchandise, food, special events

The patches feature the No. 10 and will be worn on the shoulder of the home and away sweaters, and on their helmets.

Delvecchio played with the Red Wings for one game in the 1950-51 season and 65 games in the 1951-52 season, before rejoining the team for the 1952-53 season and remaining there through the 1973-74 season.

Watch below: FIRST LOOK: Red Wings unveil Centennial season alternate uniforms

FIRST LOOK: Red Wings unveil Centennial season alternate uniforms

He is third all-time in games played for the team, behind only teammate and fellow Production Line member Gordie Howe and Nicklas Lidström, as well as the last surviving member of the Red Wings' 1952, 1954, and 1955 Stanley Cup teams.

Delvecchio was also a two-time Red Wings head coach and a one-time general manager. He was enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1977.

