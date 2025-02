DETROIT — The Red Wings will be wearing their Stadium Series uniforms in Columbus on Saturday, but they won't be throwing them in a closet after that.

The team will be wearing their specialty uniforms in front of the Little Caesars Arena home crowd for two games on March 4 and 12.

The sweaters and gear are now for sale inside the Little Caesars Arena team store from 12-4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and during games beginning Thursday night.