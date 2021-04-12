Watch
Red Wings trade Anthony Mantha to Capitals for first and second round picks, Vrana and Panik

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha plays against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 3:36 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 15:36:33-04

The Red Wings made a trade on deadline day.

And it's a big one.

Detroit is moving Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, just months after signing him to a four-year contract extension.

Washington is sending a 2021 first round pick and 2022 second round pick along with forwards Richard Panik and Jakub Vrana to Detroit.

Mantha has 21 points in 42 games this season.

In November, Mantha signed a four-year deal with the Red Wings, worth an annual average value of $5.7 million per season.

