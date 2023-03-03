Red Wings trade F Jakub Vrana to St. Louis Blues

The Detroit Red Wings sell-off continues. The team traded forward Jakub Vrana to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Dylan McLaughlin and a seventh-round pick in 2025.

Vrana, 27, has spent the past three seasons with Detroit and had 22 goals and 10 assists in 42 games.

McLaughlin, 27, was signed by the Blues and scored one goal in six appearances with the Blues' AHL affiliate the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Red Wings also announced they loaned McLaughlin after the trade to the Thunderbirds

This is the third trade the Red Wings have made ahead of the 3 p.m. trade deadline on Friday. They traded Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks for two picks and Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins for two picks.