Red Wings trade goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa to Utah for 23rd pick, select forward JP Hurlbert

The Detroit Red Wings traded goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the Utah Mammoth in order to move into the first round of the NHL Draft.

With the 23rd pick they acquired from Utah, the Red Wings selected forward J.P. Hurlbert, who played for the Kamloops Blazers in the WHL.

Hurlbert, 18, is committed to play for the University of Michigan next season. He had 42 goals and 55 assists in 68 games last season.

Cossa, 23, has been the star goaltending prospect for the Red Wings. He was drafted 15th overall in 2021 and has played for the Grand Rapids Griffins.