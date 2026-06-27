Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Red Wings trade goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa to Utah for 23rd pick, select forward JP Hurlbert

Sebastian Cossa
Andrew Harnik/AP
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Sebastian Cossa watches the puck go past on a goal by Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sebastian Cossa
Posted

The Detroit Red Wings traded goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the Utah Mammoth in order to move into the first round of the NHL Draft.

With the 23rd pick they acquired from Utah, the Red Wings selected forward J.P. Hurlbert, who played for the Kamloops Blazers in the WHL.

Hurlbert, 18, is committed to play for the University of Michigan next season. He had 42 goals and 55 assists in 68 games last season.

Cossa, 23, has been the star goaltending prospect for the Red Wings. He was drafted 15th overall in 2021 and has played for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

About Us

DirecTV has removed WXYZ & WMYD – Here’s how to keep watching