Red Wings trade Mrazek to Flyers for picks

DETROIT (WXYZ) - They often say if you have two goalies, you have none.

That's no longer the case as the Red Wings have traded Petr Mrazek to the Philadelphia Flyers for a pair of conditional draft picks in the next two drafts.

Mrazek, 26, has appeared in 166 games for the Red Wings since making his NHL debut during the 2012-13 campaign, posting a 72-58-20 record with a 2.60 goal-against average, 0.912 save percentage and 13 shutouts.

The Ostrava, Czech Republic, native was 8-7-3 in 22 games for Detroit this season, alongside a 2.89 goals-against average, 0.910 save percentage and three shutouts.

Ken Holland said he was starting to look toward the future and this move certainly is a sign that he isn't done.

The Red Wings currently hold 19 picks over the next two entry drafts: 10 for the 2018 NHL Entry Draft (with one pick in the first, fourth and seventh rounds, two picks in the second, third and sixth rounds and a conditional fourth-round pick from Philadelphia) and nine in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft (holding their own draft pick in each round, plus an additional fifth-round pick from Buffalo and conditional third-round pick from Philadelphia).