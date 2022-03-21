Red Wings trade Nick Leddy, Luke Witkowski to Blues for Jake Walman, Oskar Sundqvist, 2023 pick

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings acquired defenseman Jake Walman, center Oskar Sundqvist, and a 2023 second-round draft pick from the St. Louis Blues Monday in exchange for defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski.

Detroit will retain 50 percent of Leddy's $5.5 million salary, according to a report from The Athletic.

Walman has six points (three goals, three assists) in 32 games for St. Louis this season, while Sundqvist has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists.)

In 55 games with Detroit this season, Leddy tallied 16 points (one goal, 15 assists.)

Witkowski has primarily spent this season with AHL Grand Rapids, recording seven points (three goals, four assists) in 44 games.