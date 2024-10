The Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Olli Määttä to the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for a draft pick.

The team announced the trade on Tuesday night, saying they got a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft for Määttä.

Määttä appeared in seven games for the Red Wings this season and averaged nearly 16 minutes of ice time so far. He was a 0 in the +/- category.

Last year, he played 72 games for Detroit and scored four goals with 14 assists.