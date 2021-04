(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Patrik Nemeth to the Colorado Avalanche Friday for a 2022 fourth-round draft pick.

The Red Wings now hold nine picks in each of the next two NHL drafts.

Nemeth recorded eight points (two goals, six assists) in 39 games for Detroit this season.

After beginning his NHL career with the Dallas Stars, Nemeth played two seasons in Colorado before signing with the Red Wings in 2019.