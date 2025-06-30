Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild for future considerations

(WXYZ) — Ahead of NHL free agency beginning on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings traded veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

The 33-year-old is now headed to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations. It's likely a contract move as Tarasenko is in the last year of a contract that is paying him $4.75 million per year.

After a strong 2023 season with the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers, Tarasenko regressed in his season with Detroit.

In 80 games, he had 11 goals and 22 assists but was a -13 with an average of 14:47 ice time per game.

According to The Athletic's Chris Johnston, the Red Wings will retain none of Tarasenko's salary as part of the trade.

Over the weekend, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said he wasn't going to buy out any contracts before the window closed on Monday, and also said the team is in contact to re-sign Patrick Kane.