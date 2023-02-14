Red Wings trounce struggling Canucks 6-1; Larkin gets 2 goals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored twice and the Detroit Red Wings extended their win streak with a 6-1 victory over the struggling Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Robby Fabbri and Gustav Lindstrom each contributed a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who have won three straight.

Pius Suter and Jonatan Berggren also scored for the visitors and Michael Rasmussen notched a pair of helpers. Detroit’s Ville Husso made 29 saves, including a late penalty shot.

The Canucks’ lone goal came from Sheldon Dries early in the second period.

Collin Delia stopped 17 shots for Vancouver, which has now given up five or more goals in 25 of 54 games this season.

The result marked the second time in three days the Red Wings have chalked up a lopsided victory over the Canucks after beating them 5-2 in Detroit on Saturday.

The Canucks were awarded a penalty shot with 59.4 seconds left on the game clock when Husso was called for delay of game when the net came down over his back as Elias Pettersson tried to jam a shot in from the side of the net.

Depth forward Phillip Di Giuseppe skated in and sent a quick wrist shot off the goalie’s blocker.

Berggren sealed the score 7:52 into the third period, collecting a slick pass from Joe Veleno and tapping it in backdoor to make it 6-1 with his 11th goal of the campaign.

Detroit was a perfect 1-for-1 with the man advantage while Vancouver went 0-for-4.

MR. 100

Canucks right-winger Vasily Podkolzin played his 100th NHL game. The 21-year-old from Moscow was picked 10th overall by Vancouver in the 2019 entry draft and has since registered 30 points for the team, including one goal and three assists in 21 appearances this season.

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY

Vancouver held its second annual Black History Month game. Celebrations included warm-up jerseys designed by Ethiopian-Canadian artist Yared Nigussu and a ceremonial puck drop featuring pioneering players Alton White, John Craighead and the Canucks manager of minor hockey, Rod Brathwaite.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Play in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Canucks: Host the New York Rangers on Wednesday.