Red Wings unveil first-ever jersey patch sponsor Priority Waste

The Detroit Red Wings announced that the team now has a partner for its first-ever jersey patch.

According to the team, the patch will be for Priority Waste, a Macomb County-based waste management and dumpster company. They provide trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk pick-up services in Detroit and services areas all of Michigan.

Priority's logo will now be featured on Detroit's home and away jerseys, beginning with Thursday's game against the New York Islanders.

“We are excited for this new partnership with Priority, and for their brand to be featured on the Red Wings jerseys,” said Ryan Gustafson, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. “Priority serves many of the communities in which our fans reside and is dedicated to enhancing environmental sustainability through data and technology. We look forward to partnering with them at our venues for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Ilitch Sports and Entertainment and the Detroit Red Wings,” said Todd Stamper, Founder and CEO of Priority. “We have built the culture of our young company through many of the same ideals that the Red Wings have represented throughout their history, including a strong work ethic, a passion for serving Michiganders and a championship vision. I appreciate the opportunity that the Ilitch family has provided us to be associated with such a tremendous organization.”