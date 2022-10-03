Red Wings update 20 weekday home games with earlier start times

(WXYZ) — 20 weekday Detroit Red Wings home games will be moved up to 7 p.m. start times this season, the team announced Monday.

Games with updated start times include the season opener October 14 against the Montreal Canadiens.

“Based on feedback from fans, season ticket members, hockey operations staff, and club partners, we’re confident the 7:00 p.m. start for weekday games will be a welcomed change,” Ilitch Sports & Entertainment president and CEO Chris McGowan said.

The team says it worked in conjunction with the NHL and visiting teams to make the schedule changes.

“The 7:00 p.m. first puck drop aligns with the start times of (27 of 32) NHL clubs," said McGowan. "Once the national television schedule was announced, we worked through the approval process with the NHL and Bally Sports Detroit to move these games to 7:00 p.m."