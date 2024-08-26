Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Stadium Series tickets go on sale Sept. 18

The Detroit Red Wings are headed back outdoors next season for the NHL Stadium Series in 2025, and tickets will go on sale next month.

The Red Wings will face the Columbus Blue Jackets and take place at Ohio Stadium, the home of the Ohio State University football team, on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Detroit announced this week that tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 18, and that there will be a Wings' fan section at the game, so Red Wings fans can sit together.

The game will be the fifth outdoor regular-season game for the Red Wings, who are 2-0-2 in the past. Their previous games were:

