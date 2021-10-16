Watch
Red Wings, without Dylan Larkin, host Vancouver Saturday night

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) is helped by team trainer Piet VanZantin the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 2:21 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 14:21:42-04

Vancouver Canucks (1-0-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (0-0-1, sixth in the Atlantic)
Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +104, Canucks -124; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits the Detroit Red Wings after the Canucks defeated Philadelphia 5-4 in a shootout.

Detroit went 19-27-10 overall with a 12-11-5 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Red Wings averaged 2.2 goals and 3.7 assists per game last season.

Vancouver went 23-29-4 overall with a 10-17-1 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Canucks were called for 216 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Detroit forward Dylan Larkin is serving a one-game suspension.

INJURIES:

Red Wings: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

