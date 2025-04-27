Watch Now
Referee admits foul should have been called at end of Pistons vs. Knicks game

Duane Burleson/AP
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) while going to the basket with Pistons' Jalen Duren (0) also defending during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
(WXYZ) — The referee at the Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks game admitted that a foul should have been called at the end of the game, giving Detroit a chance to win the game.

As Tim Hardaway Jr. attempted a three-pointer as time expired, Josh Hart from the Knicks jumped into him after a pump-fake.

Fans were angry and Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff rushed to the official, but a foul was not called and the Knicks won 94-93 to take a 3-1 series lead in the first round of the playoffs.

After the game, a pool report was conducted by Coty Davis of the Detroit News with Crew Chief David Guthrie.

Guthrie was asked, "what did you see on that last series and why wasn't a there a foul called on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s three-point attempt?"

Guthrie responded: "During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play. After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called."

