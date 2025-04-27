Referee admits foul should have been called at end of Pistons vs. Knicks game

(WXYZ) — The referee at the Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks game admitted that a foul should have been called at the end of the game, giving Detroit a chance to win the game.

As Tim Hardaway Jr. attempted a three-pointer as time expired, Josh Hart from the Knicks jumped into him after a pump-fake.

Fans were angry and Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff rushed to the official, but a foul was not called and the Knicks won 94-93 to take a 3-1 series lead in the first round of the playoffs.

After the game, a pool report was conducted by Coty Davis of the Detroit News with Crew Chief David Guthrie.

Guthrie was asked, "what did you see on that last series and why wasn't a there a foul called on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s three-point attempt?"

Guthrie responded: "During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play. After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called."