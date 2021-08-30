Reggie Miller's son pays homage to father's infamous 'choke sign' on his birthday cake

NBA legend Reggie Miller's son recently had a birthday, and to mark the occasion, his son picked out the design, and it was perfectly suited for the son of the Indiana Pacers icon.

The Indiana Pacers star took to social media to show off the birthday cake.

Miller said his son Ryker had a choice of what he wanted the design of the birthday cake to be, so his son paid homage to his dad's trademark "hands around the neck giving the choke" gesture.

Alongside a picture his son, Miller captioned the picture by writing, "Can everyone please help me wish this stud muffin a very HAPPY 8th BIRTHDAY 👍🏾🤘🏾💪🏾!!!!!! Mama Bear @lauralaskowski, and I are are amazed at the little gentleman you’re growing into.. I’m also honored you chose MY FACE to adorn your cake cake cake, you had options, but glad I got the call up.. ❤️❤️❤️ you SOOOOO MUCH MiniMe."

Miller made the infamous "choke" gesture on June 1, 1994, during a playoff game against the New York Knicks.