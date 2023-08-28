See the renderings of the new Oakland Hills Clubhouse

(WXYZ) — Renderings have been released for the new clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club.

The renderings were unveiled in a filing with the Bloomfield Township Planning Commission earlier this month as part of a site plan review for the new clubhouse.

The plan is to build a replica of the original legendary clubhouse, which caught on fire and burned down on Feb. 17, 2022.

Oakland Hills CC Fire

The renderings are from the architecture firm Neumann/Smith, and in the package, a letter from the firm said the new clubhouse "will carefully replicate the former structure as closely as possible."

It also includes the re-purposing of the first tee building to be known as the Lifestyle Building and the building of a new greens and grounds facility.

According to documents, the new clubhouse will be 110,236 square feet. It was passed by a unanimous vote by the planning commission.

Rebuilding Oakland Hills Country Club

The club underwent a two-year restoration on its famed South Course and reopened the course in the summer of 2021. It's hosted 17 major championships including six U.S. Opens and three PGA Championships, plus the 2004 Ryder Cup. It's last major was the 2008 PGA Championship.

Oakland Hills is set to host the 2034 and 2051 U.S. Open, plus the 2031 and 2042 U.S. Women's Open, as well as several USGA amateur championships.

You can see the renderings in the documents below (starting at page 91)



Planning Commission Packet August 07, 2023 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd