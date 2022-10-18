Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday.

The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.

University of Michigan Athletic Department A rendering released on Oct. 18, 2022 of the new Michigan Stadium scoreboards project that's set to be complete before the 2023 football season starts.

The project also includes adding additional columns to the existing structure, equipment upgrades to the Crisler Center control room and production studio and installing a new sound system for the seating bowl and stadium concourse.

The university says the project is being funded by the athletic department through donations for capital improvements.