Report: Aidan Hutchinson suffered torn ACL 'and more' celebrating sack

Detroit Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is believed to have suffered a torn ACL and more, according to the latest report from Ian Rapoport.

Related Video: Lions fans fill Detroit's Dakota Inn for team's big game in Munich

Lions fans fill Detroit's Dakota Inn for team's big game in Munich

Rapoport said Monday morning that Hutchinson already had an MRI and the belief is that it's a "torn ACL and more."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that the team will know more when they return home.

According to Rapoport, Hutchinson will undergo more testing on Monday, and pending some surprising news with a second opinion, he will be out for the rest of the season.

An Associated Press source also said Sunday that Hutchinson has a season-ending right knee injury.

Hutchinson hurt his knee while celebrating a sack of New England's Drake Maye in the first quarter of Detroit's 35-10 win in Munich.

Hutchinson leaped in the air and after landing, he crumpled to the ground and immediately grabbed his knee. He stayed down and eventually was able to walk to the sideline medical tent for evaluation. He walked gingerly to the locker room and didn't return.