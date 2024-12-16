Report: Alim McNeill tears ACL, will be out of the season; Carlton Davis fractures jaw

The Detroit Lions defense has suffered two more injuries after Alim McNeill and Carlon Davis were injured in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

On Monday, both Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported that McNeill suffered a torn ACL, which will end his season.

Watch our postgame report from Brad Galli in the video below

Lions lose to Josh Allen and the Bills, as the defense loses more key players to injuries

Rapoport also reported that Davis fractured his jaw and will be out six weeks. That means he could return for a potential Super Bowl game.

Khalil Dorsey was also carted off the field with an ankle injury in the game.

Head coach Dan Campbell said after the game on Sunday he didn't feel good about the injuries to McNeill and Davis.

The Lions have suffered blows to their defense all season long. The team has more defensive players on injured reserve than any other in the league.