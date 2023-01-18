Watch Now
Report: Ben Johnson tells interested teams he'll remain with Lions

Brian Westerholt/AP
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Posted at 7:55 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 19:55:49-05

(WXYZ) — Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has told interested teams he will remain with Detroit, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Johnson interviewed with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts last week for their head coaching openings, and was scheduled to visit the Carolina Panthers Wednesday for an interview.

"I think a ton of Ben," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said following the end of the regular season. "I think he’s – I’ve said it before, I just think he’s extremely bright. He’s creative, he’s organized, he’s a great communicator."

