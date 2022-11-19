Watch Now
Report: Cade Cunningham out indefinitely, may have stress fracture in shin

Cade Cunningham Pistons Clippers Basketball
Raul Romero Jr./AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham points to the Los Angeles Clippers bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 96-91. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)
Posted at 12:51 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 12:51:36-05

(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out indefinitely with a potential stress fracture in his shin, according to a report from The Athletic.

The report says Cunningham is considering rest or even surgery that would require an extended absence.

On November 12, the Pistons announced Cunningham would miss at least four games with shin soreness.

In 12 games this season, Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. He last appeared in Detroit's 128-112 loss to the Boston Celtics on November 9.

