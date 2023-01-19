Report: Cardinals request interview with Lions' Aaron Glenn for head coaching job

(WXYZ) — The Arizona Cardinals have requested an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their vacant head coaching position, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager Monday, and are now turning their focus to hiring a head coach. Arizona fired Kliff Kingsbury following a 4-13 regular season.

Glenn interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts for their head coaching job on Saturday.

"I thought he was going to be gone, and I was going to be happy as hell for him," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said in May 2022 after Glenn interviewed for jobs elsewhere. "But the thought of losing him, I just had this feeling of like I was going to be walking around without any pants on. So, I would say not having A.G. – there is a comfort level. I think that pretty much says it all.”