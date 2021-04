(WXYZ) -- Central Michigan is hiring Kentucky assistant Tony Barbee as its men's basketball head coach, according to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Barbee has spent the past seven seasons on John Calipari's staff. He was previously the head coach at Auburn and UTEP, compiling an overall record of 131-127.

Central Michigan fired Keno Davis on April 5 after nine seasons as head coach.